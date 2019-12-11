Over-the-counter hearing aids expected to enter the market in 2020

Hearing aids will soon be hitting stores and many are saying seeing a doctor should be a top priority for hearing loss.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Over-the-counter hearing aids are hitting the market as early as the start of the new year, but some say these new devices might come with a lot of risks.

In 2017, a bill passed allowing the FDA to switch certain hearing aids to over-the-counter. Now, these hearing aids will soon be hitting stores and many are saying seeing a doctor should be a top priority for hearing loss.

“I take them out and then I don’t hear hardly anything. They are good one-on-one. I don’t act like I hear you, but I can hear you pretty well,” said Beller.

Tom Beller has had hearing aids for over 20 years now. He said he wouldn’t consider buying aids over the counter.

“I wouldn’t suggest it to anybody. Not without having your ears checked and see what your hearing level is because they are just not that good,” said Beller.

Doctors are able to analyze a profile for the patient’s hearing loss, something that over-the-counter hearing aids won’t be able to determine.

“We do airborne testing, we do some speech testing, we want to know how well each individual ear can process this information,” said Dr. Michael Sloniker, an audiologist and owner of Siouxland Hearing Healthcare.

The goal of over-the-counter hearing aids is to make them more affordable for those who need them. Many people wait as long as ten years to finally get themselves tested because they don’t want the expense.

“I do have some residents that have the finances to buy those really expensive hearing aids, and they work wonderful for them. Then I have those residents that just don’t have the finances to buy those really expensive hearing aids and they do suffer,” said Smith.

Sharon Smith works at Holy Spirit Retirement Home and doesn’t recommend over-the-counter hearing aids, but sees how they could benefit people without any other options.

“I understand them because hearing aids are so very expensive and insurance is not paying for them. Medicare also doesn’t pay for them, and it’s very important to be hearing what’s going on around you. It takes you in a place where you’re isolated,” said Smith.

“They’re necessary. I believe in them, but it just depends on who you are, or where you are, what you do,” said Beller.

In March of this year, a bill was made in Congress to make Medicare cover the cost of hearing aids hoping to also make it easier for people to treat hearing loss.