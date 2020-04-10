Over $30K of MidAmerican Energy donations to be given to Sioux City organizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Siouxland organizations will soon receive a substantial donation from MidAmerican Energy.

The donations come after MidAmerican Energy announced Wednesday they will be donating $500,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts.

At the time of their announcement on Wednesday, they were still finalizing some donations.

As of Thursday, MidAmerican Energy was able to contact the local Siouxland organizations they are donating to.

MidAmerican Energy will be donating:

$25,000 to United Way of Siouxland

$10,000 to Food Bank of Siouxland

