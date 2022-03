SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A power outage in South Sioux City has left more than 1,000 residents without electricity.

According to the Nebraska Public Power District website, the power outage occurred around 9:14 a.m. Sunday morning affecting 1,073 customers in the area.

Crews are currently attempting to make repairs and power is estimated to be restored around noon.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.