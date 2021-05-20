More than 1,000 boxes of food handed out to Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Thursday, more than 1,000 free boxes of food were given to local residents during a drive-through event.

As part of the USDA Farmers to Families program, the boxes were distributed to Siouxlanders, making it a win-win for local families and producers.

Families get fresh healthy produce, and the farmers can put their crops to use. The event was made possible thanks to a joint partnership between farmers, the church, and the Community Action Agency.

The boxes were filled with meat, dairy, fruits, and vegetables. They were made available to anyone who drove through the Sunnybrook Church and needed a box.

“Joining with the Community Action Agency, they’re a great partner, we work together very closely, we believe that there is a lot of food insecurity in Siouxland and one of the goals of the Hope Center is to help fill that need of food insecurity,” said Gary Blankers of the Sunnybrook Hope Center.

Next week, the Community Action Agency will be hosting their last food box giveaway for the year.