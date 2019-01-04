Over 100 women raise $8,000 for local nonprofit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Here in Sioux City, a local chapter of 100 plus women who care are gathered together to help support a local nonprofit.

Each woman donated at least one hundred dollars to help give this more than 8 thousand dollar donation to Siouxland Youth for Christ, an organization that offers a variety of programs for area youth, including the city life underground, an after-school program that is free for Siouxland kids.

"Every year we have to go out and raise the funds to provide all the services we do for free to all kids. We don't expect them to pay anything, so it's a blessing to get a large donation like this." said executive director Karl Van Cura.

Siouxland Youth for Christ relies on donations for all of its funding and says this donation from 100 plus women who care will make a big impact on their budget.