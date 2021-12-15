SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Intense winds are expected Wednesday throughout the Siouxland area, and local agencies want residents to be aware.

The Dakota County Emergency Management announced they may sound outdoor warning sirens if the wind picks up to 70 mph. The warning sirens are meant as a way to remind the community to be alert for possible tornadoes or harsh weather.

Dakota County Emergency Manager Deanna Hagberg said sounding the alarms is standard protocol for 70 mph winds.

Emergency Manager Hagberg also explained if sirens are sounded, residents should take cover. She encourages the public to actively make plans for severe weather by speaking with their friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors about “what-if” possibilities.

Over in the neighboring county, Coordinator Rebecca Socknat said Woodbury County sets warning sirens off for three reasons:

Tornado warning Thunderstong warning with damaging winds If any local police or fire departments request the alarms to sound

Socknat explained emergency sirens are mostly meant for residents that find themselves outdoors during a dangerous time. She advised going inside once alarms are initiated.

Winds, if severe enough, can down trees, down powerlines, and cut power.

MidAmerican is also stationing crews around the area and preparing for 24-hour response.

Woodbury County is a part of Alert Iowa, which is a program that sends emergency alerts to your phone. Learn more here.