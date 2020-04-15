Outlet mall in Gretna plans a ‘soft reopening’ on April 24

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRETNA, Neb. (KCAU) – Even though social distancing guidelines from the Federal Government are still in place, an outlet mall in Nebraska is planning a “soft reopening” next week.

Nebraska Crossing in Gretna said the April 24 event is an unveiling of newly remodeled restaurants and outdoor spaces.

The event is a lead-up to a formal grand re-opening in May.

The company said the outdoor shopping center has thorough cleaning practices in place including taking employees’ temperatures and having them wear protective masks and gloves.

The mall’s owners call the opening an opportunity for Nebraska to be a leader in re-opening the U.S. economy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories