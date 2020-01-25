Outdoor show fills Tyson Events Center this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Summer might be several months away, but Siouxlanders can start planning for warmer days this weekend at the Tyson Events Center.

Crews worked all day Friday setting up for the annual outdoor show.

The two-day event features the latest in boats, campers, golf cars, jet skis, and other outdoor equipment as well as fishing gear.

“If you talk to anyone of these vendors that are out here, right now is the time to come out and sit and visit with them. Inventories are out there, they’re ready to start selling whether it’s something from last year or something new that you want this year. They’re going to be able to help you.” says Nick Gengler of Powell Broadcasting.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday with $7 tickets available at the door.

Admission also gets guests into the River City Angler’s Swap Meet also underway at the TEC.