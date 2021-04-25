Oto restaurant supports Oto Fire Department after equipment freezes

OTO, Iowa (KCAU) – A restaurant in Oto stepped up to help their local fire department on Saturday.

A sudden power outage in February froze all water in the Oto Fire Department’s trucks which left the volunteer department saddled with repair costs many times more than their annual operating budget.

Oto Grub and Pub staff said they’re helping a neighbor out by holding a fundraiser with food vendors, a live auction, and music to hopefully ease the burdern.

“Community has been great in support it. It’s been hectic organizing it. It’s an eight-table bar, so we’re not real sure what to expect tonight, but hopefully, we’re prepared.”

The event ended around midnight.