OSHA safety training for students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local school is giving students are hoping to go into construction, an edge over the competition.

A group of Sioux City High Students stood in the cold this morning as part of their 10-hour OSHA safety program.

Today’s session focused on scissor-lift certification.

With a little help, the students learned how to operate and drive the lift safely.

Construction teacher Karl George says offering this class not only gives students a leg up but saves them hundreds of dollars.

“I hope that they take this as an opportunity to advance their life and better and better their opportunities in life to create a better future for themselves,” said Karl George, West High School Construction teacher.

West High has helped students through their OSHA safety program for five years, but this is the first year they’ve also offered the scissor-lift certification.