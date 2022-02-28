SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Osceola County was sentenced for crimes involving child pornography.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Johnny Gutierrez, 21, from Melvin, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.

The release stated from February 2016 to November 2019, Gutierrez had photos and videos of minors involved with sexual activities. Some of the content included a child under the age of 12. He allegedly admitted to distributing child pornography as well.

Law enforcement officials were able to recover 51 pictures and 26 videos of child pornography from Gutierrez’s computer hard drive. Thirty-eight photos of child porn were found on his phone.

In Sioux City, Gutierrez was sentenced to 4 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution. After prison, he will serve a 5-year term of supervised release.

This case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood.