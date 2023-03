SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Ashton man pleaded not guilty to arson in district court on Monday.

According to court documents, David Alvarez, 32, of Ashton, Iowa, entered a written arraignment and plea of not guilty to first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. Alvarez also requested a continuance of his bond reduction hearing for April 3 at 1 p.m.

Alvarez was arrested in February for allegedly admitting to setting fire to his own home.