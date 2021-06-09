Orpheum Theatre announces Broadway At the Orpheum lineup

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cats, as well as six other productions, will be presented at the Orpheum Theatre for the 2021-22 Broadway at The Orpheum season.

The theatre’s Broadway at The Orpheum, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and MidAmerican Energy Company.

“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup for the Broadway At The Orpheum Season,” said Spectra’s Tim Savona, the General Manager for the Orpheum Theatre and Tyson Events Center. “We remain committed to providing our community a place for music, song, dance and inspiration.”

The schedule for the lineup is as follows:

Cats – Wednesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

THE Simon & Garfunkel Story – Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Steamroller – Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Disney Princess – The Concert – Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

South Pacific – Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Waitress – Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Riverdance “25th Anniversary Tour” – Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

For information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway At The Orpheum 2021-2022 Season, visit the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, online at Broadway At The Orpheum website, or call the subscriber priority line at 712-279-4850 ext. 2.