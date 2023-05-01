SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Orpheum announced its official lineup for the 2023-2024 Orpheum Broadway Series, including a musical in its 50th year.

The five shows that will feature this year’s lineup include The Illusionist Magic of the Holidays on November 14, Jesus Christ Superstar on February 13, The Book of Mormon on March 27 and March 28, Come From Away on April 24 and The Cher Show on June 3. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.except The Cher Show which starts at 7 p.m.

There is also a season add-on of Mannheim Steamroller on December 12.

Jesus Christ Superstar is in its 50th year and is described as “an iconic musical phenomenon set against the backdrop of extraordinary events” in a press release from Orpheum.

“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup for the Broadway At The Orpheum Season,” said Nick Palmiotti, General Manager for the Orpheum Theatre and Tyson Events Center. “There are some classic shows, as well as a few exciting new productions that will create a remarkable experience.”

Season tickets are also on sale. Patrons can get a season pass allowing them to attend all five shows, not including the add-on, or tickets can be purchased for individual shows. Ticket holders also have the option to renew their season tickets.