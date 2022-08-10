SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — As the war in Ukraine continues, a local nonprofit organization is doing its part to help people in need.

According to a release, Orphan Grain Train will be collecting donated items from Siouxland communities that will then be sent to the Ukrainian people.

Starting on August 11 through 15, a donations trailer will be in the Centre Mall parking lot in Sioux Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Sunday where the event will start at 1 p.m.

Orphan Grain Train will accept the following items based on requests from the organization and ministry partners of the current and ongoing needs in the area:

Disposable diapers (sizes 3, 4, 5)

New washcloths and hand towels

Bars of soap

Toothbrushes

Disposable dishes (plates, bowls, cups, silverware)

New socks and underwear (children and adults)

Donations will then be transported to OGT ministry partners in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, and other countries for distribution.