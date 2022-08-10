SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — As the war in Ukraine continues, a local nonprofit organization is doing its part to help people in need.
According to a release, Orphan Grain Train will be collecting donated items from Siouxland communities that will then be sent to the Ukrainian people.
Starting on August 11 through 15, a donations trailer will be in the Centre Mall parking lot in Sioux Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Sunday where the event will start at 1 p.m.
Orphan Grain Train will accept the following items based on requests from the organization and ministry partners of the current and ongoing needs in the area:
- Disposable diapers (sizes 3, 4, 5)
- New washcloths and hand towels
- Bars of soap
- Toothbrushes
- Disposable dishes (plates, bowls, cups, silverware)
- New socks and underwear (children and adults)
Donations will then be transported to OGT ministry partners in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, and other countries for distribution.