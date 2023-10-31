SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 19th annual Siouxland Sleepout is coming up and Jean Logan with the Community Action Agency joined Nikolas Wilson in studio to share more about the event.

The event will be taking place on Friday at Cone Park in Sioux City. The gates will open at 3 p.m. with plenty of activities starting at around 5 p.m.

The event is an opportunity to raise awareness of homelessness in our community and also helps raise funding needed to help area support agencies combat homelessness. Agencies participating in the event include the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, The Gospel Mission, Hope Street of Siouxland, SafePlace, the Warming Shelter, and the Mental Health Association of Siouxland.

Events include the Shelter Contest, Choppe in the Street Cooking Contest, a silent auction, a raffle, a soup line, and live music.

More information can be found here.

