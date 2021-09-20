Organizers say Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s fundraiser a success

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Centers “Nature Calls” fundraiser took place over the weekend.

Event goers had the chance to sample more than 60 craft beers while taking part in both a silent and live auction. The nature center will use the money raised for future exhibits and conservation programming, along with funding summer internship programs and a new trail.

Organizers with the nature center said the event was a success.

“We had a great attendance with about just a little over 500 people, so that’s really good. We wanted to keep it to a lower number this year due to COVID, but we’re thrilled with the outcome as far as early numbers coming in for total gross receipts is over $55,000, so that’s definitely in one of our top three of the different fundraisers we’ve had,” said Dawn Snyder, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Education Programs Director.

The event makes it a top three fundraising event for the center. Snyder said more than 70 items were donated to be auctioned at the event.