SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Riverside Park will soon be heading back in time.

The 19th Annual Riverssance Festival is just around the corner and organizers are excited to welcome people back.

This year’s festival will host all the classics like the costumed cast, jousting, and the return of the Smoker Adult Comedy show along with ten food vendors and more than 60 artisans.

KCAU 9 spoke with the event coordinator, Phil Claeys, about it.

“It’s a cool thing, one of the coolest events in the region, it just is and the thing that I want to see happen is everybody enjoys it and realizes it’s yours,” said Claeys.

Riverssance Festival begins on October 1, discounted pre-sale tickets are availible at Hy-Vee stores in Sioux City and South Sioux City until September 30.