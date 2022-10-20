SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is just days away from the Sound & Style Fashion Festival.

The event is set for October 22 at the Sioux City Abu Bekr Shrine Auditorium featuring a runway fashion show, performances, pop up shops, and a silent auction.

Two of the models participating in the runway show told KCAU 9 why people should come down and have fun.

“As much as you guys are going to give us, we want to give back,” said Chloie Roupe.

“I think that people who are contemplating on going to our event, they really should come. You can pay $10 at the door and just get in and just have the time, the night of your life,” said Alexis Valdorinos.

There will be a Circus Soire Party with a DJ for people to dance. All the proceeds go towards the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.