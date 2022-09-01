SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 4th Annual Alley Arts Festival will be coming to Siouxland on September 24.

In a press confrence Thursday morning, officials announced 34 new artists from all around the Midwest with national touring musical artist, Shannon Curfman main lining the stage.

According to organizers, the festival not only grows in area year after year, but its murals are bringing more attention year round.

“People are getting wedding pictures done down here in the alleys, people are getting their graduation pictures done down here. I mean, it’s really cool how people just kind of been drawn to it,” said Brent Stockton of VanGarde Arts.

The 2022 festival will stretch from 4th Street all the way to 6th Street in downtown Sioux City.