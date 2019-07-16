Organizers of “Plywood Trail” hope to begin permit process for the 16-mile bike path

Peddle power had people cheering at Sioux City’s Cone Park Monday afternoon.

Organizers of what’s being called the “Plywood Trail” were providing an update to bike enthusiasts and others already pledging a contribution to what is planned as a 16-mile bike trail.

The 18-million dollar project would connect Lemars, Merrill, Hinton and Sioux City.

“We are a partner with I-DOT and we are to the point now that we would begin the permit application process for stage one which is from LeMars to Merrill and the only thing that is stopping that from happening is funding itself,” said Ryan Meyer, Exec Director of the Plywood Trail Foundation.



Meyer says the trail would run along highway 75, twice crossing the highway by overpass. About a dozen river crossings are also planned.

