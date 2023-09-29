SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Sioux City residents are in for a groovy treat this weekend of food and live music during the first annual ‘Sounds of West 7th’.

During the 1950s to ’70s West 7th was historically an Asian, Black, and Jewish community with a vibrant night scene full of music. However, over the years it’s changed drastically and the music faded. ‘Sounds of West 7th’ hopes to bring back that lively atmosphere with a variety of foods and music for folks to enjoy.

“So we’ll have blues, rock’n roll, jazz, and gospel there. we’ll have live performances most of them are from Sioux City, and so we’re very excited to do that, but something really exciting is that we’re gonna have the ‘Destruction Drill Team’ come out from Omaha, Nebraska,” said Semehar Ghebrekidan, community inclusion liaison with the City of Sioux City.

Semehar Ghebrekidan, with the City of Sioux City, hopes this event will not only bring the community closer, but also take attendees back in time to the 50s, 60s, and 70s of West 7th Street.

“What I hope is that they can’t imagine what it looked like and thanks to Matt Thompson from the Sioux City Public Museum he’ll be doing walking tours of what used to be there, so it’s kinda reimagining what was there. but the other piece is that they appreciate what we have in our community and they’re excited to reinvest back in our community,” said Ghebrekidan.

The event is free to the public and starts tomorrow at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. at Yummi Blox on West 7th Street.