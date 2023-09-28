SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This week, Sioux City’s Riverside Park has been transformed into a medieval Hamlet. It’s in preparation for River-Cades, the 20th annual Renaissance festival, Riverssance.

When Riverssance first started back in 2004, the event had a few activities like armored jousting and the birds of prey. However, since then, the festival has grown in size and in attendance.

“We are here for a good time,” said Sheila Thompson, a long-time volunteer.

“19 years ago my brother Larry and I decided to have a renaissance festival. And that first year we had it in July for River-Cade week, it was 105 degrees six people went to the hospital with heat stroke and so I decided to have another one in October. So that first year we had two of EM,” said Phil Claeys, Event Coordinator for Rriver-Cade.

“I myself have never been to another renfest, other than the one I started here, but people talked about EM all over, and I asked what the special things were. They talked about jousting of course, full armor jousting, and they talked about the birds of prey, so we got them. Then as the years gone on we’ve added national acts, entertaining acts music, dancing,” said Claeys.

“we were the original belly dancers of the fair, yes, then we kinda went pirate ’cause it’s less rules and fun, and we can cover up a little more. Cause it’s really cold, some weekends we’ve gotten frostbite on Saturday and some we’ve gotten sunburnt on Sunday,” said Shelly Kolls and Sheila Thompson, long-time Riverssance volunteers.

“It’s just contagious I mean half of the people that have been with us for long periods of time, they cannot fathom not being a part of it,” said Claeys.

“When you’re in the kingdom you just feel right. You go from one thing to another and it’s nonstop fun,” said Kolls and Thompson.

Claeys told KCAU 9 that he hopes to beat last year’s highest attendance of 8,000 people.

The Riverssance festival kicks off Saturday and goes till Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m. on both days.