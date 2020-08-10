Organizers hold 1st annual car show in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Siouxland car enthusiasts were treated to another car show this weekend, this time in North Sioux City.

Midwest Euro Club and 605 Square teamed up for a first-of-its-kind car show, boasting giveaways, food trucks.

While events like this may be common on the Iowa side of the river, organizers said it was about time North Sioux City got their moment in the spotlight.

“The community wants it and needs it. And we found this area to have the car show with these sponsors and this parking lot, we figured it would be a good idea. And everybody seem to jump on it, so it’s something for the community again, it’s worked out really good, theres so many people out here,” said Corey Larkin with the Midwest Euro Club.

Organizers said since the show was such a hit they plan to make it a new tradition in North Sioux City.

