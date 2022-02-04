ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The founders of the indoor playground, KinderZone, went through a variety of setbacks that were mostly out of their control, but a bill passing through Congress could work to change that.

The bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act passed by an overwhelming 364-60 vote in the House back in December. South Dakota’s Representative Dusty Johnson was at the forefront of the House bill and said why reform on ocean shipping is necessary.

“Foreign flag ocean carriers are refusing to take them, they’re discriminating against American goods. That’s unacceptable. That’s why I’ve worked on both sides of the aisle to introduce the Ocean Shipping Reform Act,” said Johnson.

If passed through Senate, the bill would be the first federal reform on ocean trade since 1998 and could help ease the bottlenecks in U.S. ocean ports that delayed the opening of Orange City’s first indoor playground — KinderZone — for months. Co-owner Colby Vlietstra said how she and partner Laura Jeltema were able to stay patient through all the adversity.

“Sometimes if you hit a wall and you’re stopped and you just can’t go forward like you want to, especially because we wanted to open in September, October, you just have to take everything in stride and we just tried to celebrate every little thing or accomplishment,” said Vlietstra.

Today was KinderZone’s soft open and Jeltema described the emotion she felt after seeing all the kids’ smiles enjoying the new facility.

“So happy! It just seems like it was such a long time coming, and all the delays. There were days where it felt like it was never really going to happen and now, here it is!” said Jeltema.

Vlietstra said the plan is to fully open KinderZone this Wednesday with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting scheduled for next Friday.