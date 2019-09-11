ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Voters in Orange City have defeated a hospital bond request to build a new multi-use health facility. Over 1700 voters turned out for the bond vote.
Only 44 percent of voters said yes to the new facility. It needed 60 percent approval to pass.
The Aspire Center for healthy living was planned along the Highway 10 corridor. The 115-thousand square foot facility would have included a physical therapy center, fitness center, and an indoor turf field.
Orange city voters turn down health center bond
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Voters in Orange City have defeated a hospital bond request to build a new multi-use health facility. Over 1700 voters turned out for the bond vote.