ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The fire started in the northeastern corner of The Triple Box in Orange City and quickly engulfed the event center in flames. Now a family and local church are attempting to move forward.

“Thursday morning, about 2:30 in the morning,” Triple Box co-owner Justin Schrock said, “we were awoken in the middle of the night by one of the law enforcement officers of Sioux County and they let us know that one of our buildings was on fire, and the fire department had to be dispatched. And so we ran out to see which building it was, and sadly it was our “Triple Box,” our event center.”

Since 2017, the Triple Box has hosted hundreds of events for the community, but now all that is left are memories.

“It was a complete loss,” Schrock said. “I mean, there’s nothing to be salvaged, it’s a 100% down. It’s just down to cement, ash, and metal.”

For the past two years the Triple Box has been a temporary home to Activation Church, a group of more than 200 to 300 people worshiping. The founder of Activation Church said it’s tragic what happened to the event center.

“You know, our side of it, we lost all our sound, all of our equipment, all of our video,” founder Michael De Jong said. “We did have an insurance policy in place for the first $10,000, but we probably lost another $15,000 to $20,000 worth of stuff.”

For the time being, Activation Church is expected to meet in a short-term facility in Sioux Center, as officials continue their search for a new permanent home.

“For the past two months, we’ve been praying about a new location and a building,” De Jong said, “so this kind of puts our feet to the ground and kind of forces us to get in a quick action on that.”

Despite the tragedy of losing the Triple Box, the Schrock family is staying positive and even finding some humor from the situation.

“When the fire finally did reach up to the kitchen, we started hearing these loud pops and bangs,” Schrock said. “Every so often it’d go and no one knew what it was, and then all of sudden this can of cream of chicken soup just like shooting out like a rocket and landed in the parking lot and exploded. Everybody got a good chuckle.”

Currently, not much is known about the cause of the fire or the cost in damages. Schrock said he and his family are currently working on cleaning up the building, and are unsure what they will do next with the Triple Box gone.