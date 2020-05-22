Orange City Tulip Festival postpones night show performances to 2021

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The Orange City Tulip Festival Night Show production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be postponed to 2021.

The rescheduled performances will take place daily May 11-15 next year. The annual Tulip Festival is scheduled for May 13-15, 2021.

Tuesday and Wednesday performances will be at 6:30 p.m. and the Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 8:00 p.m. at the Unity Christian High School Knight Center.

Co-Directors for the 2020 show, Drew and Amanda Lemke, will direct the 2021 performances.

All tickets paid for the 2020 production will be deferred to the 2021 performances, according to event organizers. Purchased tickets will apply to the same performance dates in 2021 as the 2020 Tulip Festival tickets.

According to a press release, festival staff will work with all ticket holders to find a performance event date that best meets their schedule when ticket sales open in January.

No refunds will be given at this time, and ticket holders will receive additional communication as ticket sales open in 2021.

In April, the executive steering committee announced the cancellation of the 2020 Tulip Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its long-standing history, the only other time the festival did not take place was during World War II.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, visit octulipfestival.com.