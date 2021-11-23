2022 Orange City Tulip Festival queen crowned

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Orange City’s Tulip Festival is only six months away, but preparations are already underway.

Unity Christian High School Senior Naomi Mellema will reign over the 81st annual Tulip Festival after being crowned queen Monday night.

Mellema is joined on the 2022 Tulip Court by court members Maren Beaty, daughter of Craig and Shannon Beaty, Chloe Bilby, daughter of Joe & Becky Bilby, Catharine Hummel, daughter of Patrick & Julia Hummel, and Kate Van Der Werff, daughter of Jeff and Kara Van Der Werff.

Naomi and her court will serve as ambassadors for the Orange City Tulip Festival as they travel in the spring, making several media and public appearances.

“Each year we do this it’s incredibly difficult for the judges to find the girl that should be queen, because they’re all deserving of it, but each year it fits, and that queen leads the court for the next six months until our Tulip Festival, and does so with grace and elegance,” said Tulip Festival Pageant Organizer, Todd Vander Griend.

The 2022 Tulip Festival is set for May 19 through the 21.