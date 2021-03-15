Orange City Tulip Festival 2021 dates released

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After canceling their event in 2020, the Tulip Festival Executive Steering Committee has announced the Tulip Festival dates for 2021.

The 80th Tulip Festival will take place in Orange City, Iowa, on May 13, 14, and 15.

Officials with the event said volunteers have been focusing on creating a safe event for the 2021 Tulip Festival after last year’s cancelation. Safety protocols have been taken throughout the planning process. Any specific guidelines for 2021’s Tulip Festival will be announced as the event approaches.

More information on the Tulip Festival can be found by clicking here.