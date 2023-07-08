ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids and adults in Orange City will soon have a new place to play at Puddle Jumper Park, a state-of-the-art playground designed for kids of all skill and ability levels.

According to a press release, the playground speaks to the city’s commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive space by putting accessibility at the forefront. The playground will feature a new zip line, a splash pad and a zero-entry merry-go-round along with a number of play features and surfaces designed to accommodate children with mobility challenges.

A grand opening for the park will be on July 20 at 11 a.m. The park is located at the intersection of Lincoln Way and 13th Street Southeast. It is also right off of Puddle Jumper Trail which makes the part accessible to residents and visitors.

The park was funded in part by electric service provider Missouri River Energy Services. A General Obligation Bond, donations and grant money was also used to make the park possible.