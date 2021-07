ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Orange City Police Department (OCPD) is asking the public for any information on a recent vandalism.

According to the Sioux County Sherriff’s office, at 9:56 a.m. on Tuesday, OCPD put out an alert seeking the people responsible for spraying graffiti at the Windmill Park bandshell and at Vet’s Park.

Authorities have released a photo of the suspects involved in the incident.

Image Courtesy of the Sioux County Sherriff’s Office

Anyone with information can call the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 737-3307.