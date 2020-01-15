Orange City man sentenced to prison for theft, methamphetamine

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Orange City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for theft and possessing methamphetamine.

Timothy Randall Droog, 39, of Orange City, was sentenced Tuesday as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement for individuals with previous felony convictions, and for two probation violations for OWI and domestic abuse assault, and a no-contact order violation.

According to a recent press release, Droog allegedly stole $13,100 worth of commercial tools from a local business on August 22, 2019.

The Rock Valley Police coordinated with the Orange City Police, and reviewed Droog’s Facebook Messenger account, revealing that Droog was attempting to sell several of the stolen tools.

On November 9, 2019, a Sioux County Deputy stopped Droog for driving while barred.

During the stop, the Sioux County Deputy found eight grams of methamphetamine in close proximity to a digital scale that contained drug residue.

Both charges occurred while Droog was on probation.

Droog was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the habitual offender convictions.

At least three of those 15 years of confinement must be served before parole eligibility.

Droog was further sentenced to 358 and 351 days in jail, respectively, for each of his probation violations, and 30 days in jail for the no-contact order violation.

All of his sentences will run concurrently.