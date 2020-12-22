Orange City man sentenced for attempted murder in April stabbing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Orange City man convicted for attempted murder has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Arturo Tapia, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Sioux County District Court on the charges of assault while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, child endangerment, operating without owner’s consent, and OWI, according to a release from Sioux County Attorney Tomas Knustle.

Tapia was originally charged with attempted murder in April after authorities said he stabbed a woman 12 times in front of her children. After being stabbed himself, he then fled from the police and eventually losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was found to have been stabbed in her head, chest, back, and arms, and was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital.

Tapia himself was also airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital for medical treatment. After release from the hospital, Tapia was taken into custody after which he contacted the female victim in violation of a no-contact order.

Tapia must serve at least 10 years before parole eligibility for using a dangerous weapon, though the mandatory minimum is subject to reduction.