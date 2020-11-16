Orange City man charged with sexual abuse of minor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Orange City man faces a charge of sexual abuse after reports that he had illegal sexual contact with a child.

According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis Mateo-Jose, 32, of Orange City, on November 15 at 12 p.m.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in August when deputies received a report that Mateo-Jose had illegal sexual contact with a child.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that the sexual assault occurred approximately two years prior to the August report at a location south of Rock Valley.

Mateo-Jose was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories