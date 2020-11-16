Orange City man charged with sexual abuse of minor

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Orange City man faces a charge of sexual abuse after reports that he had illegal sexual contact with a child.

According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis Mateo-Jose, 32, of Orange City, on November 15 at 12 p.m.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in August when deputies received a report that Mateo-Jose had illegal sexual contact with a child.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that the sexual assault occurred approximately two years prior to the August report at a location south of Rock Valley.

Mateo-Jose was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.