Orange City man accused of stabbing woman

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed, and the suspect who is accused of doing it is also in the hospital after police said he crashed while eluding them.

According to a release, the Orange City Police Department investigated an assault at an Orange City residence Tuesday around 11:25 a.m. Officers arrived and saw a man, later identified as Arturo Tapia, 27, of Orange City, flee the residence, get in a vehicle, and speed off.

Some officers tried to stop Tapia, while others entered the residence. Inside, they found a woman with several stab wounds and in critical condition. They also found five children unharmed who were present during the assault.

The woman was taken to Orange City Area Health before being flown to Sioux City for her injuries.

Authorities said Tapia tried to elude police, driving north from Orange City. Deputies from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks. Tapia tried to avoid the stop sticks, but he lost control of the vehicle, went into the east ditch and hit an embankment.

Tapia was taken to the Sioux Center Hospital before being flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

An investigation is ongoing as the police department said Tapia faces possible charges of attempted murder and more pending his release.