ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A congregation in Orange City is doing its part to help people directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

Monday, church volunteers came together to assemble solar-powered lights and power sources to send off to the war-torn country. All of the light sources will be sent overseas next month.

First Reformed Church teamed up with Dave Nonnemacher, who volunteered in Ukraine last year, to make the “rays of light”. Nonnemacher first assembled ten solar-powered lights that were sent to Ukraine back in March and the recipients hail the donations a god sent.

Nonnemacher explained how he got the idea to provide energy sources to people affected by war.

“It’s really dark, I mean there’s lots of people living in basements, there’s lots of people who don’t have power or limited power or interrupted power. And this allows people to have a little bit of light to read to their kids at night, they can charge their cell phone which is a big deal,” he said.

