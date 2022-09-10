SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 2022 MainStage season dates have been announced and will feature family-friendly activities for the community.

According to a release from Orange City Arts, the Mainstage season will begin with a performance by Debra Marquart. She will be providing a musical performance and a poetry reading that will be held at the Orange City Public Library on September 29 at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

On October 7, the Orange City Public Library will be presenting Wheels and Reels Movie Night, featuring the movie “The BFG” in the Trinity Reformed Church parking lot. Non-perishable food donations will serve as the entry fee to benefit a local food bank. The event will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

On October 28, the Lightwire Theater will present “The Adventures of the Tortoise and Hare, according to the release. The showing will be at 7 p.m. at the Unity Knight Center. Tickets will be available starting September 15.

Lastly, the local Hollander Jazz band will perform on November 26, 2022. The performance will take place at the Unity Knight Center from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Additional information can be found at the Orange City Arts website, or by calling 712-707-4510.