Orange City, Alton unveil rebate program for small retailers, restaurants

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Orange City Chamber of Commerce announced Friday they are rolling out a local-spending rebate program in response to the emergency changes restaurants and retailers have undergone in response to the coronavirus.

The program is in partnership with the Alton Chamber of Commerce, the Orange City Betterment Board, and other community supporters.

The program began March 18 and encourages community members to spend money at local Orange City and Alton businesses.

Customers are encouraged to save their receipts and bring them to the Orange City Chamber office to receive a rebate of $10 for every $100 spent.

The Orange City Chamber said the goal of the “Rebate Bucks” program is to support small businesses during this difficult time.

Purchases the chamber recommends making to help small retailers and restaurants include:

Gift certificates or cards Pay it forward by purchasing a gift certificate or card for someone else

Carry out or delivery meals

Shop your small retailer’s online stores

Buy someone in need a meal

Prepay a membership to support your local gym

Buy movie passes for future use

More details on the program and Orange City’s response to COVID-19 can be found on their website.

Latest Coronavirus Stories