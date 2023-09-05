SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A first-of-its-kind event in Siouxland is nearing and there is still time to take part.

Later in September, Opportunities Unlimited is hosting Irish Road Bowling. Teams of four will “bowl” a small cannonball down a road, and the team with the fewest rolls at the end of each course wins.

The Irish Road Bowling is set to take place September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anderson Dance Pavillion, just off the Missouri River in Sioux City. The fee to enter is $200 and the first 50 entries will play. Proceeds will go directly to Opportunity Unlimited’s Annual Angels program.

More information about the event and to sign up can be found on Opportunities Unlimited’s website.