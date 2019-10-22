Opportunities Unlimited hosts 6th annual Trunk or Treat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Opportunities Unlimited (OU) will host the 6th annual “Trunk or Treats” event on October 24.

The event will be from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Opportunities Unlimited Community Center.

They have opened their doors for six years to their employees, people who have been served by OU, and community members for the “Trunk or Treats.” The event continues to grow in popularity every year.

This year, Opportunities Unlimited has 19 different “trunks” that are supported by the OU employees and other organizations that have connections to OU.

There will be a designated area for each of the 19 trunks decorated in a theme with interactive games, prizes, and treats.

“We are looking forward to this annual event that is inclusive of all children of any age and ability,” stated Heather Laumann, Residential Manager.

The safe venue provides a spin on the typical trick-or-treating and allows another way for Opportunities Unlimited to bring community members and people served by OU together.

