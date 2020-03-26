Opportunities Unlimited hopes to raise 1,000 protective masks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The current national shortage of protective masks for health care providers is well documented. Now a Siouxlander with sewing skills is stepping up to help combat the problem and asking others to do the same.

“I did get a call from one of the staff members here at Opportunities Unlimited asking about how I felt about doing some sewing for them and I jumped right in,” said Jacque Conrad, a Sioux City resident.

Conrad is no stranger to a sewing machine. She said her favorite pastime is quilting.

“As all quilters know, we have a big stash of fabric but the problem is finding elastic for these, but we’re working on it,” said Conrad.

She has donated 100 masks that will help protect caregivers from COVID-19. She said it’s an easy pattern to pick up.

“I searched online. There’s a lot of sites and tutorials, different styles. It’s easy to find something, and they’re simple to make,” said Conrad.

“It’s exciting to us to see how community members without the ask have identified ways to make a difference and ask how they can better serve or help those that can benefit from their gifts and talents,” said Jennifer McCabe, the president, and CEO of Opportunities Unlimited.

There are 150 employees at Opportunities Unlimited who will benefit from these homemade personal protective masks.

“These are washable which is awesome because a lot of the masks come from medical supply chains. So you use it once and it’s done. I think in the long run these will be very beneficial,” said Heather Laumann Residential Manager at Opportunities Unlimited.

For Conrad, it’s a way to give back to the men and women who do so for those in our community.

“It’s kind of a feel-good thing. I’ve got things that I can use that can be used in other ways, and I like to be able to help out,” said Conrad.

Opportunities Unlimited has a goal of receiving 1,000 face masks for their staff. Anyone looking to put their sewing skills to the test and help reach that goal can contact their office at 712-277-8295, send a message to their Facebook page, or e-mail them at HR@opportunitiesunlimited.com.