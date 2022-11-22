SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Salvation Army of Siouxland needs some help this holiday season.

Operation Toys is in full swing. Donation bins and angel trees have been put up in area businesses like Bomgaars, Walmart and Sam’s Club to collect toys for kids in needs. This year, they hope to help more than 400 kids with this program.

The Salvation Army told KCAU 9 it makes all the difference for families.

“Hold on to it and just think about that child that they have in mind for that gift, and it just bring you so much happiness to your own heart to see that,” said Captain Karissa Zumwalt.

Siouxlanders can take new toys to drop of locations in Bomgaars, Walmart, Sam’s Club and to the Salvation Army Office on West 7th Street.

KCAU 9 is a proud sponsor of Operation Toys.