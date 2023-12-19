SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Santa Claus is coming to town, but gifts are already being delivered to kids across Siouxland. Tuesday marked day one of distributing Operation Toys donations to Siouxland families.

Parents who have signed up to receive toys are expected to pick up their sack of toys at the Salvation Army of Siouxland at their designated pick up time.

Kids aged up to 16 will have the chance to open a present on Christmas day thanks to the generosity of the Siouxland community.

“Operation Toys with KCAU helped provide, I would say, between 200 and 250 toys for almost a thousand children,” said Salvation Army of Siouxland Captain Karissa Zumwalt. “So those are going to a lot of children that will be getting Christmas toys on christmas morning here in Siouxland.”

If you missed your chance to donate toys, you have one more day to put a smile on a child’s face.

“We still have one more day, tomorrow for distribution and if people want to drop off some last-minute toys we are getting the bags for day two ready, so they’re more than welcome to come down to our office and drop them off,” said Zumwalt.

KCAU has been a proud sponsor of Operation Toys for the past 35 years.