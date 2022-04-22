SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Prom can cost as much as $1,000 for high school girls, but Sheldon community members helped make one Siouxlander’s prom dream a reality.

Kassie Skogland had a simple outfit planned for prom. When she found out a couple weeks ago the community would provide her a free dress as well as hair and makeup, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was just freaking out. I was crying,” Skogland said. “I was so happy because I was just going to go to prom in a worn-down dress I got from the second-hand store for five dollars and then I was going to go in sandals, and put my hair up in a bun and that’s all I was going to do.”

Ali Jinkinson does social media projects for Sheldon Nail and Spa as well as other businesses. She collaborated with the spa owner as well as other local businesses to provide the dress, hair styling and makeup for Skogland. Jinkinson says it’s important for Skogland and other girls to be able to enjoy the experience.

“Prom can mean many different things to many girls, but I think just having time with their friends and being able to dress up for one day of the year and not have to deal with the stress of school and just have fun,” Jinkinson said.

Rose Nguyen is the spa owner. She says the cost of prom limited her when she was younger and she’s happy to help make a difference for others.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” Nguyen said. “When I was younger like them, I was so poor and I don’t have anything for prom and now I understand and I just want to help someone be happy and they can have a great memory for prom.”