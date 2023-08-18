ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Orange City’s first roundabout is almost complete.

The Iowa 10 and Jay Avenue intersection has now been under construction since April of this year and the Iowa Department of Transportation had plans to open the roundabout sometime before school starts this month.

Orange City approved the design in March of 2021 and according to the DOT, the roundabout will improve traffic and travel times for thousands of travelers each day. However, the construction delays associated with the roundabout had some locals impatiently waiting for its opening.

“In the long run, I think it’s going to be nice for traffic, especially with the new elementary school here,” said Le Mars resident Payton Brasser, “But during the construction of it, it’s been very hasslesome, especially as a delivery driver trying to deliver to neighboring towns like Alton. It takes instead of five minutes, it takes 20, 25 minutes.”

According to the DOT, the roundabout should be completely open by Friday evening.