Open ice skating available for the holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Families can celebrate the winter with ice skating in Sioux City.

Indoor ice is available to use during the holiday season at the ibp Ice Center at 3808 Stadium Drive.

The ice center is open during the following times:

DATES TIMES December 20 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. December 21 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. December 23 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. December 24 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. December 26 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. December 27 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. December 28 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. December 29 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. December 30 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. December 31 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. January 2 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. January 3 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. January 4 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

People can bring their own skates or rent them for $3.

Admission for adults is $6. Cost for students between the age of 6 to 18 is $5 and children five and under is $2.

For more information about the ibp Ice Center, click here, or call 712-279-6126.