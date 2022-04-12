YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Yankton County has issued an open burning ban for the next three days.

The Yankton County Emergency Management (YCEM) said in a release that the county is in a high fire danger rate due to strong wind gusts and above normal temperatures in the area, especially along the Missouri Valley.

Courtesy of Yankton County Emergency Management

Areas in the high fire danger that don’t receive rainfall this evening are projected to last through Thursday.

Because of these conditions, YCEM has issued an open burning ban starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.

Fire departments are asking the public not to do any outdoor burning including, but not limited to campfires and trash burning.

Places that have had previous open burns are asked to make sure any tree stumps, logs and other materials are completely extinguished as tree piles and stumps can smoulder for weeks after an initial fire.