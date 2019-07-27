Opa! Greek Fest weekend kicks off in Sioux City

It’s a weekend full of reasons to say ‘OPA!’ in Sioux City as the 19th annual Greek Fest kicked off Friday.

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is hosting the festival through Sunday with Greek music, dancing and the main attraction, food!

If you don’t have time to sit and eat at the festival, there is a pick-up spot where you can take your food on the go. Organizers say a lot of hard work goes into throwing this festival each year, but its all worth it.

“It’s just an important part of who we are so we want to welcome every body to our home and show everybody what we’re about as Greeks. As far as culture, as far as food and all the wonderful things we have to offer as Greeks to the Siouxland community,” Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Father Luke Melakrinos said.

Greek Fest is open Saturday from 11:00am to 10:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am to 3:00pm.