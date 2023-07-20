SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Fest celebration is right around the corner.

The annual festival filled to the brim with Greek food and festivities will be taking place on July 28, 29, and 30.

The event will feature plenty of Greek food, folk dances, music, and a boutique. Guests will also have the opportunity to tour the church.

If you can’t stick around for the festival but want to enjoy some baklava or a gyro, there will be curbside drive-thru services.

The event is free to attend, but tickets will need to be purchased for food and drink. Festivities kick off on that Friday at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. and then resume at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more details about Greek Fest, click here.